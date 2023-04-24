The Canberra Times
Opinion

Farren Campbell | Inland rail is on track to be nothing but a costly nightmare

By Farren Campbell
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A well-designed inland rail would do wonders for the regions and the environment. Picture Shutterstock
A well-designed inland rail would do wonders for the regions and the environment. Picture Shutterstock

The Inland Rail project is a critical piece of infrastructure that, if designed and run properly, could revolutionise freight transport in our country. Trouble is, it's been so poorly handled that the dream of a world-class freight rail system is fast turning into more of a nightmare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.