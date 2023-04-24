The Canberra Times
Home/Subscribers Only

Nicholas Stuart | Bill Shorten's political revival and revamp of the NDIS has been a sight to behold

By Nicholas Stuart
April 24 2023 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Shorten's NDIS revamp has been masterful. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Bill Shorten's NDIS revamp has been masterful. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Journalists always seek tragedy, so think about Bill Shorten after the 2019 election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Subscribers Only
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.