Two people were arrested and multiple people were injured in a large brawl in Gungahlin on Saturday night.
Police were called to Siren Bar at 8.25pm following reports of a violent disturbance.
Police allege chairs, tables and bottles were used as weapons during the brawl and several people, including patrons not involved in the fight, were injured.
Gungahlin police officers initially responded to the incident but then officers from other units, including from the Operation TORIC, Crime Detectives, Road Policing, PACER and the Territory Targeting Team, were called to the scene when the violence continued.
Two men were arrested and charged with the indictable offence of affray and are scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court in May.
Police are calling for any further witnesses to come forward, including anyone who has footage of the incident.
North District Detective Superintendent Mick Calatzis said it was disappointing to see police resources being diverted away from other priority jobs.
"We don't tolerate any type of violence and our officers did a great job in their response and identifying those who we will allege committed these offences," Detective Superintendent Calatzis said.
The investigation is continuing and police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7411321.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
