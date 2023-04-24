A brothel rapist is facing the almost inevitable prospect of time behind bars after a jury found him guilty of attacking a Canberra sex worker.
Darrell Michael Hudson, 31, was found guilty of 10 offences in the ACT Supreme Court on Monday.
Jurors acquitted the tradesman of four further charges after deliberating for about two days.
All 14 charges, which Hudson denied, stemmed from his visit to a Canberra brothel in February 2021.
During his trial, which listed six days, Hudson claimed he only attended the venue because his friend had wanted to go.
His version of events was that he eventually agreed to enter a private room with a sex worker for "a show", but things took a turn for the worse when he called her a "slut".
Hudson said the victim left the room and indicated she was going to have him "sorted out", prompting him to believe bikies or other nefarious characters were coming to bash him.
He indicated his fear of being bashed led him to punch a hole in a wall at the brothel.
"I was psyching up," Hudson told the court, denying he had assaulted the victim at all.
Prosecutor Anthony Williamson SC urged the jury of seven women and five men to reject this "most incredible" claim, questioning how hitting the wall would help matters.
During his closing address, Mr Williamson claimed Hudson had done this because of the same "anger and frustration" that had earlier prompted him to rape the sex worker.
The prosecutor described the victim as a witness who gave credible evidence when she spoke of how Hudson's inability to achieve an erection had led him to violently attack her.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Late on Monday afternoon, jurors accepted the sex worker's evidence in large measure.
Hudson looked at his supporters in the public gallery, appearing dejected, as the jury foreman pronounced each verdict.
The 31-year-old was found guilty on three counts each of sexual intercourse without consent and committing an act of indecency without consent.
Guilty verdicts were also returned on charges of attempted sexual intercourse without consent, sexual assault, property damage, and choking, suffocating or strangling.
Jurors acquitted Hudson in relation to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, plus single charges of sexual assault and committing an act of indecency without consent.
Mr Williamson did not apply to have Hudson's bail revoked, meaning he will remain at liberty as he awaits sentencing on a date yet to be fixed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.