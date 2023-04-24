The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court jury finds brothel rapist Darrell Hudson guilty of 10 charges

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated April 24 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 4:50pm
Darrell Hudson, who was found guilty of 10 charges on Monday. Picture by Blake Foden
A brothel rapist is facing the almost inevitable prospect of time behind bars after a jury found him guilty of attacking a Canberra sex worker.

