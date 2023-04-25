The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: April 26, 1929

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
April 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: April 26, 1929
Times Past: April 26, 1929

On this day in 1929, The Canberra Times reported on a poignant day with the inaugural Anzac celebrations at the future site of the Australian War Memorial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.