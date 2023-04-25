Times Past: April 26, 1929

On this day in 1929, The Canberra Times reported on a poignant day with the inaugural Anzac celebrations at the future site of the Australian War Memorial.
Throughout Australia, celebrations of Anzac Day were carried out on a scale and in a spirit which portrayed clearly an increasing regard on the part of the people of the Commonwealth for the sanctity of April 25.
While the great numbers of participants and the attendant large assemblages distinguished the gatherings in the state capitals, the keystone of the observance of the day was, undoubtedly, the impressive and significant ceremony which was carried through in Canberra on the commanding site of the Australian War Memorial.
The ceremony had only been eclipsed in Canberra by the scenes at the opening of Parliament in 1927. The function was the only official celebration in Canberra and long before it was timed to commence, a large number of residents and visitors to the city had taken up positions to witness the event.
Long before the ceremony was scheduled to commence, the first carload of people arrived and a steady stream of motor and pedestrian traffic followed until the enclosure was completely surrounded. In the centre of the enclosure rested the Commemorative Stone, covered with a Commonwealth flag.
The most appealing period of the celebration was when tour returned soldiers, with war uniforms complete to the steel helmet, were posted as sentries at the four corners of the stone. Standing at each corner of the stone through the ceremony, they were compellingly reminiscent of war days and the Anzac's frame.
Prime Minister Stanley Bruce, in an inspiring speech, pointed out the great significance of Anzac Day to the people of Australia.
"This memorial, set in the beautiful site in our national capital, will become a place to which people of the nation will come on pilgrimage. Their tribute of reverence to those men who in the beautiful words on the stone of remembrance, 'Whose name will live for evermore', will be paid here ... "
At the conclusion of His Excellency's speech, the flag draping was released and after a moment's silence, the plaintive notes of the Last Post were carried to the silent crowd.
When the enclosure had been cleared, the guests of the government and the public inspected the stone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.