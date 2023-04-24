The Canberra Times
Canberra duo Matthew Harrow and Nathan Lynch win softball world title

Updated April 24 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 12:30pm
The Australian under-23s team beat Japan in the world championship final. Picture supplied
Canberra pair Matthew Harrow and Nathan Lynch will return to the capital as world champions after helping Australia win the under-23 title in Argentina on Monday morning.

