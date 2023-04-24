Canberra pair Matthew Harrow and Nathan Lynch will return to the capital as world champions after helping Australia win the under-23 title in Argentina on Monday morning.
Australia beat Japan 1-0 in the final to cap off a stunning victory, with Australian vice-captain Jack Besgrove leading the way with a shutout and 11 strikeouts.
The game was scoreless after three innings of play and the deadlock continued until Jeremy Waters finally broke through to put Australia in front at the top of the final inning.
"We're pretty close, we're also good mates ... we are just doing it for each other. It's awesome because it's one of the best teams I've ever played in," Besgrove said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Harrow was unable to score from three at bats, while Lynch was used as a pinch runner in the tense derby.
Besgrove was undoubtedly the star of the show, winning the tournament most valuable player to go with his world title after pitching 48 innings and in six wins.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.