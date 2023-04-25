At long last, we're on track to reduce vehicle pollution

Thank you for your excellent editorial on fuel efficiency standards ("Snoozing at the wheel on emissions", April 23). It's incredibly disappointing that the previous government brought our car manufacturing industry to a standstill, when we are so well placed to manufacture electric vehicles in Australia.
As for fuel efficiency, they chose the reverse gear. In the past decade, millions of tonnes of unnecessary vehicle pollution have been created by dirty car engines, because these regulations were not tightened. We are well below world-class standard as regards vehicle pollution. And this is not even counting the introduction of EVs, which have no tailpipe emissions.
Thankfully the current Labor government is introducing an Electric Vehicle Strategy, which will include higher fuel efficiency standards. At last, we are on the right track to reducing vehicle pollution in Australia.
I disagree with Ian Douglas's assertion (Letters, April 23) that diverting constrained supply of EVs to Australia is a negative for the global environment. When previously "morally bankrupt" countries like Australia take steps towards an efficient vehicle fleet, it sends a message to car manufacturing boardrooms around the globe that the party is over.
They can forget about dumping inefficient vehicles here, earning handsome margins on outdated technology, and start diverting those valuable resources to cleaner, greener alternatives including EVs. It sends a message to the boardrooms of fracking enthusiasts their next environmental disaster may not be financially viable. It sends a message to investors, miners and EV manufacturers we want the pedal on the metal. It also sends a message to our strategically important island neighbours we have their backs.
The federal Coalition may have wanted to do as little as possible and hope the rest of the planet would save the day, but we are better than that. We are almost certainly not good enough to save the planet from disaster, but we are no longer the worst of the environmental laggards.
Agreeing that electric vehicles are the future, I enjoyed the article on Page 6 on Saturday, and appreciated the use of the accurate description BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle).
Disappointingly the ACT government's strategy to encourage the uptake of BEVs uses ZEV (Zero Emissions Vehicles), which is narrowly defined as zero tailpipe emissions. Is this misleading greenwashing?
The production of lithium-iron batteries, the core of BEVs, is not a zero-emissions process. Some research suggests manufacturing a 40kWh battery for a small BEV produces 3 tonne of CO2 and a large 100 kWh battery up to 7 tonnes. The majority of BEV batteries are made in China, likely using electricity produced burning coal. Increased demand for these batteries equals more pollution in the countries of manufacture.
Perhaps car buyers wishing to reduce emissions in total, not just in our backyard, might also focus on our BEV batteries, how big are they, where are they made, and how is the electricity produced.
Reports continue to reveal the plight of 150 refugees offshore in PNG or Nauru, who seem to have become nothing more than political footballs, keeping off the criticism of the Opposition that the boats will return. However, the boats have not returned and the sacrificial lambs are still at the altar.
A recent Senate inquiry found these people have been held in offshore detention "far longer than can reasonably be expected", and recognised that "this has resulted in significant costs, including physical and mental health costs, that cannot be allowed to continue". The inquiry report urged the government to "urgently consider all available options to effect the removal of asylum seekers and refugees currently in offshore detention", while permanent resettlement arrangements are made for them.
Cases in the media, such as the man who was run over on Nauru, illustrate that these people are not safe. Who, except God, can advocate for them if the government is so unjust?
In several back-to-back decisions, the Australian government has propelled the nation head-first into a global contest of breathtaking scale and unknowable consequences.
In almost a blink of an eye, not only has Australia become a base for US nuclear-powered submarines, we are now about to become a missile-base for US, strategically positioned weaponry. And at OUR cost - not only financially, but politically, and at the cost of our national independence and integrity (for which, read sovereignty).
When Emperor Caligula (AD 12-41) wished the Roman people had but a single neck to cut it off, it was just rhetorical banter. Could Australia's Defence be exposing its neck by committing to any submarines or surface vessels when the currently accelerating evolution in warfare technology clearly indicates a preference for long range missiles and unmanned devices?
Under this emerging scenario, any above or underwater manned vessel becomes a slumbering sitting duck likely to be overwhelmed by ordnance including swarms of artificial-intelligence-enabled cheap drones.
Let's decline doing our potential foes' bidding who would be only too pleased to enact Caligula's rhetoric.
I was amused by Zoya Patel's opinion piece ("A lesson to be learned in leaning out", April 23) where she makes frequent use of the term cis-woman. To make this clear, cis- is not a synonym for 'straight', 'normal' or 'heterosexual'. It is an antonym for trans-.
Sorry, Zoya, there are women and there are men. Biology trumps ideology. You cannot argue with chromosomes, they win in the end. Men are welcome to put on a dress and heels, it does not make them women.
How any person calling herself a feminist would make this retrogressive suggestion, I do not know. As a woman, I can say that women should not follow her call and "lean out" for a man, no matter how high his heels.
Catching a flight from Canberra on April 23 and reminded how mean and ridiculous private airports like Canberra have become. Good luck if one wants a drink of water - water fountains a thing of the past. Medical advice to clear blocked Eustachian tubes that can often happen on flights is to chew gum - but airport shops not permitted to sell gum. No airport free wifi until on the plane, and, of course, exorbitant prices at food and drink outlets.
While looking at the requirements for a "yes" vote at the approaching referendum, I realised that any proposed alterations to the Constitution must be approved by a "double majority" of the electors voting (majority of voters and majority of states).
As the ACT and the North Territory had not been ratified as independent territories when the Australian constitution was written in 1900, votes from our two territories only count in one part of the referendum vote, i.e. of electors voting. Territorians have no influence in the second part of the "double majority", majority of states.
This is just another example of territorians being regarded as lesser citizens. We have to pay the same taxes and expect to be given the same rights.
Robert Tulip's article "How does albedo affect climate?" (April 23) raises important issues usually neglected in discussions of climate change. Many climate change impacts have already outstripped even recent predictions. Current greenhouse gas levels have already started triggering positive feedback mechanisms such as loss of ice and snow cover and release of trapped methane.
As George Soros told the Munich Security Conference in February, "unless we change the way, we deal with climate change, our civilization will be thoroughly disrupted by rising temperatures".
It's now too late to rely only on emission reduction and carbon capture. We need to work out how we can more actively cool the planet. And yet there is very little discussion, even less research and almost no action to test the many possible planetary cooling technologies that have been proposed. To the three existing strategies of emission reduction, carbon capture and adaptation, serious climate action needs to add a fourth - techniques for planetary cooling.
I dreamed I heard Dame Edna say "Just remember, possums, at this age, death can be such a good career move".
The unsmiling, frowning ASIO bloke in the promotional piece about the excitement of working for the spooks certainly looked excited. Not.
Hey Chuck, real men don't eat quiche.
The death a fortnight ago of a student within uni accommodation in Canberra highlighted the question of safety of students within the campus, and the question of who oversees visitors within the accommodation. If I had a student in accommodation I would be very concerned. Our sympathy to the family of this young girl, but are the uni hierarchy looking into the circumstances?
Christ in the Gospel of Bill Deane doesn't sound too inspirational; definitely not radical, rather conservative, humdrum really. Very comfortable with entrenched injustice; not at all worried about what is done to the least of his brethren. Hard to see why you'd take any heed.
No, Bill Deane. Jesus would have said, "Treat everyone the way you want to be treated".
John Davenport (Letters) complains that two First Nation senators have been too loud about the Voice. I didn't know we had Canadian senators in our parliament, the term "First Nations" is a Canadian word for their Indigenous people. Mr Davenport can't be talking about Jacinta Price then, as she refuses to call herself "First Nations", preferring the term; Australian. Maybe he is talking about Linda Burney.
Regarding David Perkin's antagonism to religion (Letters, April 24) I suggest that instead he directly address the issue of the unavailability of medical procedures (I assume abortion and contraception at certain Catholic hospitals) without insulting all non-atheists, and Catholics in particular. Good grief, those entertaining stories, about six-day working weeks and bone transplants in the BCE testament are metaphors and parables, written thousands of years ago. Does Perkins really believe that any person, religious or not, would take them literally?
In 1967, 90 per cent of Australians voted to remove race from the constitution, and to include Aboriginal peoples. We became one people. In 2023, Albanese, Dodson, Langton and Thorpe want to reintroduce race into the constitution, and erase that result which will reintroduce division. Vote no.
I am wondering why there is divergence in the small tangle of wording publicly proposed for the Voice where 'may' turns to 'shall'?
