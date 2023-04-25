The Canberra Times
At long last, we're on track to reduce vehicle pollution

By Letters to the Editor
April 26 2023 - 5:30am
Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen and Transport Minister Catherine King at the launch of the national electric vehicle strategy. Picture by Karleen Minney
Thank you for your excellent editorial on fuel efficiency standards ("Snoozing at the wheel on emissions", April 23). It's incredibly disappointing that the previous government brought our car manufacturing industry to a standstill, when we are so well placed to manufacture electric vehicles in Australia.

