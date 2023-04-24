Workers at the Snowy 2.0 Hydropower Project have ceased operations for 24 hours following the death of a subcontracted truck driver in the Snowy Monaro region.
About 1pm on Monday, emergency services were called to the Snowy Mountains Highway at Dry Plain following reports of the crash.
The truck had crashed, rolled and caught on fire at the site, trapping the driver inside, police said.
Paramedics attended, but the man died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified, but NSW Police said he is believed to be in his 50s.
The man was reportedly transporting concrete as part of the Snowy 2.0 Hydropower Project, and work at the scheme has paused to remember the man and his contributions.
Police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, and a crime scene has been established.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or at the Crime Stoppers website.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
