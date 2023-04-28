A Tourist's Guide to Love. Rated G, 94 minutes. 2 stars
This Netflix original movie feels like a long ad for tourism in Vietnam.
The feeling is reinforced by the fact that it is built around a tourist group travelling together with a guide and driver, taking in a wide variety of sights, sites and sounds in the country itself, not a Hollywood location. Filming locations include Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hi An, Hanoi and Hà Giang.
If the aim of the film was to make Vietnam look like a great place to visit, mission accomplished. Otherwise, it's a pleasant but predictable romantic comedy with two good central performances.
Amanda Reilly (Rachael Leigh Cook), who works for Los Angeles travel company Tourista World Travel, is expecting her longtime accountant boyfriend John (Ben Feldman) to pop the question. But instead of asking her to marry him, he wants a hiatus: he's moving to Omaha and doesn't even ask if she wants to go with him (why he doesn't isn't explored, but he's more of a plot device than a character which becomes even more apparent later).
While she is understandably hurt, this leaves her free to go on an undercover mission to Vietnam to size up a small travel company there as a possible acquisition for Tourista.
Amanda is a careful, play-it-safe type but since she's lost the security of what she thought was a solid relationship, going on a holiday, even a working one, might be just what she needs.
She arrives in Vietnam and meets the other members of her group - an elderly British husband and wife, a younger couple and their teenage daughter, and a Vlogger on a gap year holiday. They're a pleasant group but not given many moments to stand out as characters.
The company turns out to be a small family concern, owned by the father of driver, Anh (Thanh Truc). Her cousin Sinh (Scott Ly) is the guide - he "knows people" which helps with things like lost baggage. He's charming and relaxed and focuses on taking the group to fascinating out-of-the-way places rather than simply the usual tourist destinations.
Initially Amanda is a bit frustrated that her carefully planned itinerary is not being followed - it makes updating her boss, Mona (Missi Pyle), a challenge.
Sinh introduces her to things like bargaining at markets and striding confidently through the traffic-crowded streets, but she's not quick to adapt to some things. Eventually, though, she starts to go with the flow and enjoy herself.
And it's not just the country she's falling for - she and Sinh seem to have chemistry.
But, of course, he thinks she's an ordinary tourist - or rather a "traveller" as he wants each person in his group to think of themselves - and she has a secret agenda that will, inevitably, be exposed.
Ly and Cook seem to have a genuine rapport which makes watching their relationship develop fun even when Eirene Donohue's script doesn't provide them with much in the way of memorable dialogue and there are a lot of cliches.
One sequence that does work is when Sinh takes the group to stay with his family, including his grandmother (predictably, a tough, shrewd matriarch) to celebrate Tet, the Lunar New Year.
This is definitely Amanda's journey we're on and despite the film being about new beginnings and exploration and taking chances, it plays its story pretty safe. Everyone is pleasant - even insensitive Ben comes off more as a clod than a cad - but if that's what you're in the mood for, go for it.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
