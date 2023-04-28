Amanda Reilly (Rachael Leigh Cook), who works for Los Angeles travel company Tourista World Travel, is expecting her longtime accountant boyfriend John (Ben Feldman) to pop the question. But instead of asking her to marry him, he wants a hiatus: he's moving to Omaha and doesn't even ask if she wants to go with him (why he doesn't isn't explored, but he's more of a plot device than a character which becomes even more apparent later).

