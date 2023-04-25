The way things are supposed to work in the billion-dollar government grant-making business is that the government has something it wants done and puts it out to tender by NFPs. Each eligible NFP writes in to say how they're going to do it, why they think that method will work, and why they're the best-placed organisation to do it. The government makes its pick, and in the assigned budget it includes a sum - up to 10 per cent - for evaluation.