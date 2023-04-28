My Neighbour Adolf (PG, 96 minutes)
3 stars
A Polish concentration camp survivor starts thinking his grouchy new neighbour might be the supposedly dead Fuhrer in a disturbing black comedy from Israeli filmmaker Leon Prudovsky.
Mr Polsky (David Hayman) is living a quiet life in rural 1960s Colombia, far away from Europe and the memories of the beloved family he lost. His threadbare house contains a few traces of his former life, including a chess board on which the former chess champion plays out remembered games, with nobody in miles to share a game with.
A pushy German businesswoman, Frau Kaltenbrunner (Olivia Shilhavy), knocks on his door one day to enquire about the dilapidated house next door, and next thing Mr Polsky knows, a dozen strapping Aryan-looking young men are painting the neighbouring house and moving in furniture for a mysterious new occupant.
That new chap next door keeps his distance until a fight over their common fence brings Mr Polsky up close and personal with Herman (Udo Kier), and Polsky is immediately convinced this is most certainly Adolf Hitler, alive and in hiding a decade and a half after apparently dying in a bunker at the end of the war.
The staff at the Polish Embassy in Colombia won't believe Polsky and so he goes about accumulating evidence, insinuating himself into his reclusive neighbour's life until they discover they have much in common beyond a love of chess.
What a tricky subject to try and turn into a comedy of sorts - at best, it might tackle complex wounds in a light way, and a worst it makes a genocidal monster empathetic and relatable.
The screenplay by director Prudovsky with Dmitry Malinsky comes close to doing both of these things, but for the most part it lacks bite. Its most successful angle is in the character it builds for Mr Polsky and the challenge this encounter presents to the emotional walls he put up when he lost his family in the concentration camps.
As a young man, Mr Polsky sat opposite Hitler at a chess tournament and he swears he will never forget the man's eyes.
It seems filmmakers will never tire of their fascination with Hitler, and Kier is clever casting, his mesmerising pale blue eyes, physicality and age a plausible possible Fuhrer.
While the screenplay could be punchier, this is a strong two-hander between performers of the stature of Hayman and Kier.
Scottish actor Hayman might be familiar to viewers from The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and 15 years later his face carries weight and burden and is so expressive of an unquenchable sadness.
Kier has played Nazi before, particularly in the campy fun Iron Sky, and he may or may not be Hitler here, but it is a typically intense and enjoyable performance from him.
Visually cinematographer Radek Ladczuk shoots in muted tones and this aesthetic gives an authentically impoverished tone to both the rural locations while reinforcing the muted nature of Polsky's sadness.
Ladczuk shot two films in Australia, Jennifer Kent's The Babbadook and The Nightingale, and continued to work with Kent shooting The Murmuring in Canada and Alice + Freda Forever in the United States.
This is an interesting international coproduction, with Israeli, Colombian and Polish money backing it and talent behind the camera and, frankly, might be a bit of an uncomfortable watch without coming from an Israeli voice.
If only that voice got the humour right, or threw it out altogether and leaned into the horror.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.