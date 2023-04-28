The striking star power present in this modest movie is, on the other hand, impressive, with lead actors who all deserved far better material. They represent a formidable chunk of film and television history, each with a filmography of 60 or 70 roles. Field was television's original Gidget way back in the 1960s. Fonda has been twice awarded a best actress Oscar, for Klute and Coming Home, during her amazing career in Hollywood, briefly interrupted by an interlude in the French film industry. Moreno, now in her early 90s, has performed in more than 170 roles since she began in the 1950s, including a part in Steven Spielberg's recent remake of West Side Story.