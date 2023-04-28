Beau is Afraid, now in cinemas, is a strange movie. I won't pretend I understood it all and I'm no psychiatrist but it seems to be in large part an Oedipal nightmare, with its main character, played by Joaquin Phoenix, having all manner of strange, surreal experiences that are ultimately tied to his formidable mother (Patti LuPone).
This is hardly the first case in movies where a mother is a source of problems.
"If it isn't one thing it's your mother" goes the old jokes about psychiatry and cinema is full of mothers - the good, bad, and crazy.
Jewish mothers are a particular subset - domineering, smothering and criticising, especially when it comes to their sons.
Before Beau is Afraid, possibly the ultimate cinematic Jewish-mother story was Oedipus Wrecks, Woody Allen's segment of the film New York Stories and for me, the best.
Allen plays Sheldon, a lawyer who is constantly pestered, belittled and embarrassed by his mother (Mae Questel). One day at a magic show, she's invited to take part in a disappearing act - but she doesn't reappear.
Sheldon has peace and can live his own life - but not for long.
His mother reappears - as a giant head in the sky talking with everyone about his plans for marriage, showing off childhood photos, and making his life even more miserable than before.
Another contender for worst Jewish mother is the widow Rose (Ruth Gordon) in the black comedy Where's Poppa? (1970) which sometimes approaches Beau is Afraid in the weirdness stakes.
Rose lives with her lawyer son Gordon (George Segal) who has his hands full with her. She's crazy and/or senile and very demanding and constantly asks "Where's Poppa?"
Since he promised his father he would never put Rose in a nursing home, he's stuck with her, but it doesn't stop him donning a gorilla suit in an attempt to scare her to death - his low blow is matched by one from her, right where it hurts.
While many nurses have fled, Gordon becomes smitten with the latest one, Louise (Trish Van Devere), but Momma will do her best, or worst, to drive them apart.
What happens is funny but in very bad taste. Two endings were filmed and suffice it to say that one takes the Oedipal relationship between mother and son to its (un)natural conclusion.
An even more disturbing filial relationship is depicted in Psycho (1960).
Poor Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) seems trapped running a not-very-profitable motel and living with his mother who seems, despite his protestations, to be demanding, cruel, and jealous.
She doesn't want to share Norman with anyone, and any attractive young woman who takes his eye is in trouble.
BIG trouble.
Even when the Oedipal levels are toned down a bit, the mother-son relationship can be fraught.
In Ordinary People, the affluent Jarretts have never recovered from the drowning of son Buck in a sailing accident.
Buck's suicidally depressed younger brother Conrad (Timothy Hutton) is wracked by survivor's guilt.
Just as bad, or even worse, is Conrad's painful suspicion that his emotionally remote, everything-must-be-perfect mother Beth (Mary Tyler Moore) loved Buck more than him, or maybe instead of him, and still does.
Calvin (Donald Sutherland) tries desperately to help things, but the damage might be too great to repair.
Tyler Moore is impressive in a role that was unlike her better-known comedic persona and the family problems here might strike a chord with many people.
Disney animated movies sometimes neglect mothers, who can be absent (orphans like Snow White and Cinderella are stuck with wicked stepmothers; some are on their own, like Aladdin) or barely present (Aurora's mother gets little to do in Sleeping Beauty).
But the mothers who are present can make strong impressions.
Anyone who's seen Bambi will remember the devastating scene in which, sensing danger, Bambi's mother tells him to run to the thicket. A gunshot sounds and Bambi desperately keeps calling out for her until his father comes and says simply, "Your mother can't be with you any more."
The understatement makes it all the more powerful.
The other traumatising Disney "mother moment" is in Dumbo.
While the other elephants mock Dumbo for his gigantic ears, his mother is fiercely protective and, after an enraged outburst, is locked in a cage.
Mother and son connect by their trunks while she sings the lullaby Baby Mine.
It's a tender scene and its impact was noted in a rare quiet moment of Steven Spielberg's overblown comedy 1941 (1979): a tough military general (Robert Stack) can't help shedding a tear while watching it.
There are many other memorable movie mothers, such as the loving Marmee in the various versions of Little Women and the hardworking, practical and frustrated Katie (Dorothy McGuire) who is married to a charming but usually unemployed alcoholic in the emotionally complex A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (1945).
And, no doubt, there will be many more.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
