Emerging hooker Billy Pollard is set to make his first start of the season as the ACT Brumbies plot a Wellington ambush in Friday's clash with the Hurricanes.
The side will travel to New Zealand for the crucial clash determined to kickstart the run to the finals with a victory.
Currently sitting in second with six rounds to play, the Brumbies have their sights on locking in home finals. The team defeated the Hurricanes in last year's quarter-final in Canberra and they're eager to remain in the ACT as deep into the finals as possible.
The Hurricanes are fourth and the away clash provides the Brumbies with a chance to send a message to their Super Rugby rivals.
Friday's game marks the second and final time the team travels to New Zealand in the regular season and comes after an undermanned side fell to the Crusaders in round five.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham was forced to rest players under Rugby Australia's contentious load management policy.
This week will be different, the coach preparing to name a near full strength team on Wednesday.
The likes of Nic White, James Slipper and Rob Valetini were among a group of seven to sit out the loss to the Crusaders and will be present for the Hurricanes clash.
Larkham will finalise his team on Wednesday morning, with Pete Samu likely to be ruled out and Len Ikitau also under a fitness cloud.
Emerging loose forward Charlie Cale is set to replace Samu in the forward pack.
Up front, Pollard is preparing for his first start of the year after an injury hampered season.
The 21-year-old broke his hand late in the pre-season and missed the first six weeks of the competition. Pollard returned off the bench in the wins over the Reds and Drua as coaching staff steadily increased his workload.
The Brumbies hooker depth has been severely tested throughout the season with Pollard's injury and the off-season departure of Folau Fainga'a. Connal McInerney has been limited to just four games after suffering a pair of concussions and is working his way back to full health.
Larkham was forced to turn to prop Rhys van Nek as his backup hooker for the clash with the Waratahs.
As a result, Lachlan Lonergan has shouldered much of the load and played in 407 minutes in seven-straight games.
Pollard's return to fitness allows the coaching staff to freshen up Lonergan and adopt a two-pronged strategy in the run to the finals.
The young gun has long been viewed as one of Australian rugby's brightest prospects and made an unlikely Wallabies debut in Argentina last year.
Brumbies sipper Allan Alaalatoa has watched Pollard develop over the past few years and backed him to make an impact on Friday.
"He's someone who was quite unlucky at the beginning of the year with his injury," Alaalatoa said. "It's awesome to see him back, it's great timing for us.
"[Lonergan] has been outstanding for us as starting hooker and playing big minutes and it's good to see Connal back training. Across the board we've got guys coming back from long-term injuries, it's awesome to see."
