The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Catholic Church for the Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn denies liability for Father Patrick Cusack's alleged abuse

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated April 26 2023 - 7:12am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Matthew's Primary School in Page, where a man alleges Father Cusack sexually abused him 50 years ago. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
St Matthew's Primary School in Page, where a man alleges Father Cusack sexually abused him 50 years ago. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Catholic Church has denied giving a paedophile priest "unfettered access" to ACT school students in the 1970s or that it was liable for newly alleged conduct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.