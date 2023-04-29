Garden thieves driving you batty?

In other words, concentrate of growing lots of garden instead of killing what you might mistakenly believe is a true pest and should be eradicated. True pests include European wasps, but native wasps are fantastic pest consumers. In fact, you may not even realise you have fruit and veg pests around until the European wasps kill the native ones, which sadly they tend to do. I can't think of any native species that doesn't have a major role to play in the local ecology, usually without the humans understanding what a blessing they actually are. If it's a choice between the bush and my crab apples, I'd gladly sacrifice my crabs - though I have also covered a couple of crab trees with wire cages, to keep them for the family to enjoy. Think of a few losses as paying rent to the species whose home this is too.