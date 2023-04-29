The Canberra Times

Antigua: An intoxicating taste of the Caribbean

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
April 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Antigua claims to have 365 beaches, one for each day of the year. Pictures by Michael Turtle
Antigua claims to have 365 beaches, one for each day of the year. Pictures by Michael Turtle

Why do they call it rum punch? A punch is sudden, surprising, and can floor you instantly. But this sweet drink... oh, so delicious... is taking its time to make me unsteady on my feet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.