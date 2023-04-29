Here on the Caribbean island of Antigua, rum punch seems to be served constantly to visitors. A drink to welcome you to a hotel, a refreshing drink at the end of an activity, a drink while you watch the sunset. I eagerly accept every offer of a cup, and every time it creeps up on me - the lime tasting like juice, the sugar giving energy, the bitters balancing it out. But then the main ingredient, the dark rum, finally does its job and it can be as unexpected as a punch.