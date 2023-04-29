Why do they call it rum punch? A punch is sudden, surprising, and can floor you instantly. But this sweet drink... oh, so delicious... is taking its time to make me unsteady on my feet.
Here on the Caribbean island of Antigua, rum punch seems to be served constantly to visitors. A drink to welcome you to a hotel, a refreshing drink at the end of an activity, a drink while you watch the sunset. I eagerly accept every offer of a cup, and every time it creeps up on me - the lime tasting like juice, the sugar giving energy, the bitters balancing it out. But then the main ingredient, the dark rum, finally does its job and it can be as unexpected as a punch.
And so it is with Antigua. The island doesn't hit you straight away, instead easing you in with its sweetness, distracting you with its energy, tricking you into thinking you've seen this before. Then, after a day or two, you'll realise you're head over heels.
For Australians, part of the initial comfort comes from familiar reference points. As a former British colony, Antiguans speak English and drive on the left side of the road. We share a head of state (King Charles) and a love of cricket - many visitors will see the large Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground near the airport before they see their accommodation. And this all makes for an easy acclimatisation.
Not that Antigua is a difficult place to visit. How could it be when its nickname is "The Land of 365 Beaches", one for every day of the year? The pristine white sand, marked by the arcing shadows of palm trees, shines bright under the hot sun, with the gentle turquoise water lapping at its edge. Some of the beaches are used by resorts for sun chairs and umbrellas, but most are accessible by anyone.
It's away from the beach, exploring the other parts of Antigua, that you leave the familiar and discover more of what makes this such an intoxicating destination. The island is relatively small, about 20 kilometres across, with a population of only about 100,000 people, meaning you can explore most of it on your trip (although dilapidated roads can make the journey much slower than you'd like).
For heritage, there's Nelson's Dockyard, where the English first established a naval base after they arrived in Antigua in the middle of the 17th century (and named after Admiral Horatio Nelson, who was based here for several years). Most of the buildings were constructed between 1780 and 1820 and have been restored in recent decades, bringing the stone wall around the complex back to life, along with the stores, and the majestic wooden buildings used by the most important residents.
There is more heritage nearby at Shirley Heights, a restored military lookout and gun battery that looks out over the old English harbour. But most people don't come here for the history, they come for the views (particularly around sunset), and the drinks that are served on Sunday afternoons when the site becomes the island's hottest social event, with Caribbean music and local barbecue showing how the community has evolved since the colonial era.
Antigua's main urban centre is on the other side of the island at St John's, a capital city that many of the beach-focused visitors may not even set foot in. But those who do venture here have a variety of sights like museums, a cathedral, the government house, and old forts. It's the colourful residences, equally vibrant jerk barbecue restaurants, and Bob Marley-loving buskers that I think gives the city its real character these days, though.
It's here in St John's that I meet Nicole, who opens up her family's home for regular cooking classes with a twist... all the recipes involve rum. The menu at Nicole's Table, as she calls her school, changes each day. When I visit, we make a sweet potato soup, a flank steak with sides (with Antiguan staples like rice, beans, and plantains), and a butter rum cake. As we prepare the meal, Nicole's husband, Adam, takes us on an informal rum tasting with some more complex drops than the standard Cavalier Antigua Gold Rum used in the dishes.
If you've got time - and most visitors come for at least a week - there are boat trips along the coast, jeep trips inland, and hiking trips in the hills. Or you can hire a car yourself to pop between the beaches, explore the various forts on the headlands, and taste the roadside food in the communities.
And, of course, you can embrace the relaxed vibe and just flop down at one of the many all-inclusive resorts, from affordable to luxury, that (for the most part) reflect the Caribbean atmosphere and offer plenty of ways to experience the local culture... including, of course, plenty of rum punch. Just take it slow.
You can see more about visiting Antigua on Michael's Time Travel Turtle website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
