The bad smell became apparent at 37,000 feet over north-western Australia. It didn't come from the fellow passengers on the flight to Malaysia. Rather, it emanated from a disturbing article in The Economist about my favourite staple food, rice.
Because of the the way it's grown, the grain that sustains half the world's population contributes about the same to global carbon emissions as aviation and is up there with beef as a source of greenhouse gases.
Those pretty, waterlogged paddy fields that decorate and sustain so much of Asia emit millions of tonnes of methane thanks to the bacteria that thrive in the soil beneath them.
For years, I had known about farting cattle and their effect on the environment but until now was blissfully unaware that paddy fields also farted and the fluffy white accompaniment to beloved curries and stir-fries was as much to blame for the climate crisis as the bovines we farm and the aircraft in which we travel.
In a nasty twist of irony, rice's role in the climate crisis is now starting to affect crop yields, with floods and heatwaves hitting production. Last year's devastating floods in Pakistan, the world's fourth largest rice exporter, slashed production by 15 per cent. Across Asia, countries which were traditionally self-sufficient are now having to import rice. Even Vietnam, the rice bowl of South-East Asia, is suffering as saltwater begins to invade the low-lying areas of the Mekong Delta with rising sea levels.
And it's not only the environment it's harming. The appetite for white rice, which has great texture but is not particularly nutritious, is also linked to an increase in diabetes in parts of Asia. According to the UN, Asians eat about 77kg of rice a year. It's filling bellies but not in a particularly good way. Yet demand for it is likely to grow.
Oh dear, I mused, absorbing this new knowledge. Another lifelong habit needs changing. Oh well, I waved goodbye to tobacco years ago. And it's almost half a decade since my last encounter with alcohol. Beef no longer takes centre stage, thanks mainly to its surging price. Surely it will be easier for me than most Asians to quit rice as well.
And with that last thought arrived the inflight meal - chicken curry with rice.
Good intentions battled with temptation for the two weeks I was in Asia. In Malaysia, the devil on my shoulder was nasi lemak - rice cooked in coconut water with rendang curry and fiery sambal. In Thailand, it was pineapple fried rice. At least the servings were small, unlike the lashings of rice often served in our local Asian restaurants.
Now back home, I'm determined. I will curb the rice vice and do myself and the environment a small favour.
YOU SAID IT: As the strategic environment undergoes its biggest shift since World War II and climate change hurls more disasters our way, the ADF faces competing challenges. Talk now is of setting up a national disaster agency.
Sue says: "Given all the pointers towards increasing and more serious environmental disasters, a special service, trained and fully funded, sounds like an excellent idea. However, your comments on staffing are also to the point. Where would these people come from? There are so many Australians who, when there is a need, put themselves out there to help others. Unfortunately, there are also politicians who seem to think that voluntary action absolves the government of responsibility. What was it our 'beloved' leader said about the voluntary firefighters during the 2019-20 bushfires? 'They want to be there.' I often think our society is seriously messed up."
"Better that the ADF guys aren't at war," says Sandra. "Yes, we do need to stop thinking about war with others. Stop being the country cousins to the warmongering USA. We will be led into an unnecessary war by them."
Allan's not keen on a new disaster agency: "I think it's entirely appropriate for the military to assist with civilian disasters. Surely their working together as a team in a time of national need and coordinating with other agencies would be as beneficial as any contrived military exercises. I shudder to think of the bureaucracy and waste that would be involved in setting up a national disaster agency, which would sit idle for most of the year."
Paul agrees: "When we are not in a major war it seems ridiculous not to use our defence personnel for emergency purposes. People die in natural disasters and are in urgent need of help. What better use is there of our service personnel than to help out? If our defence forces are primarily a deterrent than they don't really need to be ready at a moment's notice to go to war. There is no enemy on our border waiting to strike while our soldiers are helping our people. It seems a tremendous waste of money to establish another band of people to do the job."
Focus on peace, says Chris: "We haven't grown accustomed to ADF support. It's used because of the lack of grunt to deal with these situations. Surely this is useful peacetime service. We need better coordination of personnel and resources to deal with whatever disaster confronts us. Give peace a chance. I am sick of the warmongering. There are greater threats to our existence to manage right now such as the climate and environmental collapse."
Tom has an idea: "A Civil Rebuild Corps, which is a division inside the defence department, but solely focused on recovery projects after natural disasters, with decentralised training/procurement camps across the regions. They can bring the coordination and planning skills of the armed forces to domestic building projects, primarily mitigation of and recovery after natural disasters. They can foster and seed local manufacturing hubs to support this work. All for a tiny fraction of the money saved by killing off the batshit crazy nuclear sub AUKUS money sink!"
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
