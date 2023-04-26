Sue says: "Given all the pointers towards increasing and more serious environmental disasters, a special service, trained and fully funded, sounds like an excellent idea. However, your comments on staffing are also to the point. Where would these people come from? There are so many Australians who, when there is a need, put themselves out there to help others. Unfortunately, there are also politicians who seem to think that voluntary action absolves the government of responsibility. What was it our 'beloved' leader said about the voluntary firefighters during the 2019-20 bushfires? 'They want to be there.' I often think our society is seriously messed up."

