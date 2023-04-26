The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

John Warhurst | The conundrum of a popular government attracting serious criticisms

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
April 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his government are in somewhat of a conundrum. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his government are in somewhat of a conundrum. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Albanese government is now approaching its first year in office and is about to deliver its first major budget. It is simultaneously riding on a high wave of popularity and community approval while attracting serious criticism.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.