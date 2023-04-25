Wallabies great Joe Roff is poised to make rugby history on Wednesday, but this time the try-scoring World Cup-winner will be making his mark off the field.
The Canberra Times understands Roff is the front-runner for the Rugby Australia presidency vacancy, with states to vote on the role at the annual general meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
It is expected Roff - the chief executive of the John James foundation - will be elected after gaining support in recent months, paving the way for him to become the first non-NSW or Queensland president in Rugby Australia's history.
The retired ACT Brumbies flyer was overlooked for a director position three years ago, with the states backing Queensland Daniel Herbert to fill the role instead.
It angered the Canberra rugby community given Queensland and NSW already have a stronghold on board positions while the ACT has no director representation despite a rich history of Super Rugby success and producing Wallabies talent.
But Roff's likely election to a figurehead position for the next two years will be seen as an olive branch to Canberra and other states, and will help breakdown state-based barriers in the game.
The states need to give the final tick of approval to Roff's appointment at the annual general meeting, but few hiccups are expected after a groundswell support from around the country.
ACT Rugby Union chairman Matt Nobbs said Roff's likely election was a testament to his career for the Brumbies and Wallabies as well as the impact Canberra has had on the national landscape.
"It's great recognition for him and what he's done," Nobbs said.
"It's also great recognition of what the ACT has done for Australian rugby and, after all, we are talking about rugby in Australia.
"The presidency position isn't one that should just be held by someone from NSW or Queensland and hopefully this opens the opportunity for someone in Victoria, South Australia or Western Australia in the future."
The president's role has no power to make changes in the boardroom. The role is instead intended to engage with community rugby around Australia and Roff will also provide a link to Wallabies history by presenting caps to new Test players under the Eddie Jones regime.
Roff played more than 80 games for both the Brumbies and the Wallabies, and was Super Rugby's leading try-scorer until 2007.
"David Codey was fantastic in the role over his two years - he's been brilliant. And I've got no doubt Roffy will continue that," Nobbs said.
The Rugby Australia meeting is expected to have little fanfare or controversy after several years of significant financial losses and boardroom upheaval.
There is a genuine belief smoother waters are ahead, with a British and Irish Lions series in 2025 and then home men's and women's World Cups in 2027 and 2029 to ease financial strain.
A major increase in broadcast revenue is also on the horizon and a new deal with Channel Nine and Stan is expected to cover at least the next four years.
"The important thing is how the money is spent," Nobbs said. "It's crucial they invest in grassroots, we've got to get kids playing the game and building from the bottom up."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
