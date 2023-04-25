The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Joe Roff on verge of Rugby Australia history at annual general meeting

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
April 26 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Roff, left, is set to become the new Rugby Australia president. Picture by Gary Schafer
Joe Roff, left, is set to become the new Rugby Australia president. Picture by Gary Schafer

Wallabies great Joe Roff is poised to make rugby history on Wednesday, but this time the try-scoring World Cup-winner will be making his mark off the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.