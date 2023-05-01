The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Restaurant review: Kickin'Inn - the Woden restaurant that serves seafood on the table - is a dinner worth getting a little messy for

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
May 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kickin'Inn serves its seafood boils traditionally - poured out on the table. Picture supplied
Kickin'Inn serves its seafood boils traditionally - poured out on the table. Picture supplied

There are some foods that you shouldn't eat on a first date. They're just too messy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.