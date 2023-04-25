Warrnambool Racing Club will pay tribute to much-loved jockey Dean Holland, who was killed in a fall at Donald on Monday.
Holland, 34, and partner Lucy are the parents of four young children.
Tributes have flooded social media and racing networks after an emotional 24 hours, with prominent owner Tony Ottobre launching a GoFundMe page with the aim of raising $500,000 for Holland's family.
They had raised almost $400,000 by Tuesday afternoon.
Holland died after his mount Headingley ducked inside and fell after clipping the heels of the leader in the opening race at Donald.
Hoop Alana Kelly also fell but was able to walk back to the jockeys' room. Both horses were OK.
Victorian races at Flemington and Moe on Tuesday were called off as a mark of respect.
WRC interim chief executive officer Carl Hufer said the club was in discussions with the Victorian Jockeys' Association and Holland's family about paying tribute to him in some form during next week's Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
"Dean's passing is still very raw," Hufer said.
"We just haven't worked out what tribute we will do. We should have a clearer indication by the end of the week after the discussions with the VJA and Dean's family.
"It's fitting that we honour him at the carnival as he's a past winner of the feature sprint race, the Wangoom Handicap (2021 Innkeeper) and numerous other races over Warrnambool carnivals.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Dean also won other feature races across the south-west district."
Top Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde said everyone at his stable was shattered after news of Holland's passing.
"We've had a lot of success with Dean including the 2021 Wangoom with Innkeeper," he said.
"He rode Tralee Rose to win the 2021 Geelong Cup and then backed up in the Melbourne Cup finishing ninth.
"We are gutted. We worked closely with Dean over many years. He was just a quiet unassuming person who never had a chip on his shoulder and went about his business of riding horses.
"I can not imagine how his family would be feeling at this horrible time."
When Bendigo trainer Josh Julius booked Holland to ride one of his horses, he did so with the confidence he was employing a highly-skilled jockey and an even better person.
"In the racing industry you're not necessarily close friends with a lot of people, but you know a lot of people,'' Julius said.
"You have a lot of acquaintances in the industry whether they've ridden once for you or ridden many times for you. Everyone is very friendly.
"I knew Dean relatively well, but plenty of people would have known Dean better than me. He was a terrific fellow and I can guarantee there wouldn't be one bad word said about him.
"He was genuinely one of the better blokes in the industry. He always put his hand up to help you at trials or jump outs. He was a terrific fellow and he'll be sadly missed."
When Julius needed a lightweight rider to pilot stable star Just Folk in Group One races he turned to Holland.
The talented hoop rode Just Folk in three Group One races - sixth in the 2021 Cantala Stakes, seventh in the 2022 C.F. Orr Stakes and 13th in the 2022 Doncaster Handicap in Sydney.
He also rode Just Folk to a second placing in the Listed Headquarters Stakes at Flemington in 2021 and to a fifth placing behind Mr Brightside in the 2021 Seymour Cup.
"He could ride and he was a natural lightweight which made him an option for us with Just Folk in the Group One races,'' Julius said.
"Godolphin used him to win a Group One (Newmarket Handicap) a few weeks ago that just showed he was ready to take the next step in his career and he had the world at his feet.
"That makes this even harder to take."
Julius said the danger associated with working in the racing industry was "always in the back of your mind".
"My sister (Melissa) is a jockey and my wife (Kassie) used to be a jockey and plenty of friends who are jockeys,'' Julius said.
"It's not just jockeys, track riders are doing the same thing and at Bendigo we have the history of the sad passing of Donna Philpot after a fall in a jump out.
"It's tough. I think the fact the races in Victoria today (Anzac Day) were called off is a reflection of where everyone is at."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.