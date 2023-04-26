Luke Price lay motionless on the Warwick Farm track.
The young apprentice had suffered a broken neck after falling from his horse. Doctors initially feared he had suffered permanent, life-altering injuries but three weeks later Price walked from hospital.
More than 20 years on, the trainer has not forgotten the experience. It's been front of mind over the past few days as the racing world mourns the death of jockey Dean Holland.
Price knows how fortunate he was to make a full recovery and eventually return to the races 18 months later and can only imagine what Holland's family is currently going through.
"My body goes numb every time I hear about something like that," Price said. "People outside the sport often don't realise the dangers. I was lucky to walk away from a serious fall and I thank my lucky stars every day.
"I look at someone like Tye Angland, he had a fall out of the barriers. A lot of people would walk away from that, he's in a wheelchair. He copes with it so well. I feel for Dean's family, he has four kids under five, they're not going to know their dad. Being a father myself, it makes it really sad."
Jockey safety has been in the spotlight over the past few months after a number of high-profile falls.
Jamie Kah and Craig Williams were injured in a nasty incident at Flemington in March. Kah's injury led to Holland picking up the ride on In Secret, who he ultimately guided to victory in the Group One Newmarket Handicap.
The sport's top riders know the danger and push their fears to the back of the mind each time they race. Price knew it was time to hang up the silks when the mental challenge proved too big.
"It's always in the back of your head but you're taught not to worry about that," he said. "When I retired I was having second thoughts going out there, it was a good reason to give it away.
"Jockeys are in the zone and focused on getting the job done when they're out there. You've got to be on the ball and making split second decisions. That's why the good jockeys are so good, they're calm under pressure when making decisions."
While multiple falls have made the news, Price believes the recent spate is not reflective of a bigger trend.
Data from the Australian Jockeys' Association backs the trainer up, the number of incidents remaining largely flat over the past few years.
AJA chairman Craig Staples acknowledged there is no way to eliminate falls from the sport but said his organisation is working closely with racing authorities to make racing safer for both jockeys and horses.
"It's pretty much the most dangerous sport in the world," Staples said. "We as a jockeys association are always looking to improve safety with innovations like plastic rails, new helmets and protective vests.
"Racing Victoria and other states are doing a lot in the area of horse welfare to stop falls. Horse welfare is linked to jockey welfare, if you have the horse healthy, the jockey will stay on. There's always improvements to be made and unfortunately accidents do happen, it hits hard on all members when they do."
Holland's death has prompted an outpouring of emotions from the racing community and beyond. A GoFundMe was quickly set up, with donations surpassing $800,000.
Meetings in Victoria were cancelled on Tuesday and fellow jockeys have ridden with a heavy heart over the past few days.
Ultimately the industry will move forward, but Holland's legacy will live on well into the future.
