Jack Wighton will join South Sydney next year after telling Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and his teammates of his decision on Tuesday afternoon.
Wighton's turned his back on a $4.4 million, four-year deal from the Green Machine and instead taken up the Rabbitohs' offer, which was reportedly up to $1 million less over the same period.
It will see him join a star-studded Souths backline along with cousin Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Alex Johnston.
The Canberra Times revealed Wighton decided to test the market instead of taking up his contract option with the Green Machine for next year.
It was the first time Wighton's gone to market after coming through the Raiders' juniors and playing 225 NRL games for the club, including the 2019 grand final.
Now Wighton will play for and against the two suitors he's spurned in favour of Souths.
The Redcliffe Dolphins also tabled a massive offer for Wighton, offering him a $4 million, four-year deal - with Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett reportedly making a late, second bid to convince the Dally M and Clive Churchill Medallist to move to Queensland.
Bennett called him on Sunday night after the pair met in person on Thursday, with Wighton doing a whirlwind tour during the Raiders' bye.
He flew up to Brisbane with his family to meet with Bennett, before heading down to Sydney to watch the Rabbitohs beat Penrith that night and having breakfast with Mitchell the following morning.
He then met with Souths officials Friday afternoon, before making his call to leave Canberra.
Wighton will now play for the Raiders against the Dolphins at Wagga Wagga on Saturday.
His management didn't return The Canberra Times' calls on Tuesday.
Stuart didn't want to discuss the situation, with his focus solely on the Dolphins this weekend.
The Raiders were looking for their third-straight win and exacting revenge on the Dolphins for their round-two defeat.
"Mate, I don't want to comment," Stuart said.
"We've got a really important game of football to win this weekend."
NRL ROUND NINE
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Redcliffe Dolphins at Wagga Wagga, 3pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
