Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton joins the South Sydney Rabbitohs

Updated April 25 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 4:30pm
Raiders star Jack Wighton will join South Sydney next year. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Jack Wighton will join South Sydney next year after telling Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and his teammates of his decision on Tuesday afternoon.

