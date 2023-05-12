The following year, he joined the staff of the Art Gallery of NSW, where he remained until his death in 1973, aged 52. Feeling that it was inappropriate to publicly exhibit his art while working as a curator responsible for acquiring art, Tuckson became what he called a "Sunday painter", one who showed only a handful of works before his first solo show at the Watters Gallery in 1970. The show was well received and led to a second solo exhibition in 1973, the year of his death from cancer. Subsequently he has been hailed by some curators as Australia's greatest abstract expressionist painter and generally recognised as a significant Sydney artist.