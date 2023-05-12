Tony Tuckson: Synergy - drawing into painting. ANU Drill Hall Gallery. Until June 18. See: dhg.anu.edu.au.
Tony Tuckson was an artist whose biography reads like a script for a movie. He was born in Egypt in 1921 of British parents - his father was a Suez Canal pilot and an amateur painter. At the age of eight, he was sent to boarding school and was never to see his mother again - she died shortly after his departure. His father remarried and he felt rejected by his father's new wife. By the time he was in his teens his father had also died.
Tuckson found refuge in art and studied at the Hornsey School of Art in London followed by the Kingston School of Art. With the outbreak of the war, he volunteered for the Royal Air Force and saw service in France before being posted to Darwin. On a visit to Sydney, he met and later married an Australian girl and continued his art studies at East Sydney Technical College from 1946 to 1949.
The following year, he joined the staff of the Art Gallery of NSW, where he remained until his death in 1973, aged 52. Feeling that it was inappropriate to publicly exhibit his art while working as a curator responsible for acquiring art, Tuckson became what he called a "Sunday painter", one who showed only a handful of works before his first solo show at the Watters Gallery in 1970. The show was well received and led to a second solo exhibition in 1973, the year of his death from cancer. Subsequently he has been hailed by some curators as Australia's greatest abstract expressionist painter and generally recognised as a significant Sydney artist.
Daniel Thomas, Tuckson's friend and colleague, curated an outstanding retrospective exhibition of Tuckson's work at the Art Gallery of NSW in 1976 that established his reputation and subsequently there have been many survey exhibitions, retrospectives, books and catalogues devoted to this artist.
The show at the Drill Hall joins this long queue.
Great Tuckson paintings, such as White over red on blue, 1971, at the National Gallery in Canberra, are powerfully arresting, immediately memorable and evoke a strong response from the viewer. The abstracted forms appear suspended in space, line is emotionally charged and entering the paintings becomes a spiritual experience. There is nothing of that merit in the Drill Hall exhibition.
The exhibition has been largely selected from the Tuckson estate; a collection that has already been picked over for half a century. For Tuckson addicts, the exhibition is a must-see experience as many of the drawings and paintings have never been exhibited before. Although Tuckson may not have exhibited for the first couple of decades of his art practice, he did spend his evenings and weekends working and was prolific in his rate of production.
The earliest works at this exhibition date from the late 1940s and early 1950s when he was preoccupied with Matisse, Picasso and Leger and employed their styles in oils and gouache. From about 1960 for about a decade he did a mass of rough sweeping forms in acrylic on newspapers. After his study tour to America in 1967-68 he seems to have fully embraced abstract expressionism and developed his signature style that also incorporated his love of Aboriginal and Melanesian art, as well as reflecting his study of Chinese calligraphy.
Highlights of the show include a couple of paintings from the Hassall/Milson Collection, Untitled [Pink/White lines (vertical) on Blue Green], c.1970-73, and Untitled [Diamond, Small Shapes], c.1962-65. Also, there are some quite sublime charcoal line drawings on long strips of paper that seem to be breathed on to the paper.
This exhibition is not a collection of Tuckson at his best, but even in his lesser works, he shows a mastery and purity in the emotionally charged spaces that he creates.
