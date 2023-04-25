Australia's military will be given $4.1 billion to boost its long-range missile stocks as the federal government plays catch-up in the "missile age" following urgent recommendations outlined in a landmark review.
The Defence Strategic Review, released Monday, warned Australia could no longer rely on its geographic isolation as a natural defence during the rise of the "missile age".
The federal government announced on Wednesday it would provide the billions of dollars to speed up the delivery of long-range missiles and to purchase new rocket systems for the Army.
The announcement will mean $4.1 billion of a total $19 billion in reallocated savings from defence will be set aside over the next four years to deliver the weapons.
About $1.6 billion will be spent on additional rocket launcher systems - known as High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS - which have been effectively used on the battlefield in Ukraine against Russia.
Precision Strike Missiles, or PRSM, will also be purchased, increasing the Army's strike distance from 30 kilometres to 500 kilometres.
The remaining $2.5 billion will be given to the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise to develop the local manufacturing of long-range missiles and their critical components.
It's expected a fully-costed plan will be presented to the federal government by the end of the year.
The military's repositioning, announced on Monday following the public release of the review's declassified version, would be funded in part by a reduction in the number of infantry combat vehicles from 450 to 129 over the coming years.
The number of self-propelled howitzers planned for the Army would also be reduced.
Defence Minister Richard Marles acknowledged "tough decisions" had been made but said they were "in the best interest of our defence force and our nation".
"This review and the government's response to it does provide for a reshaping of the Australian Army, but in a way which gives it a much greater strike capability and a much longer-range strike capability, but also a much greater ability to operate in a littoral environment," Mr Marles said.
"Ultimately, what the DSR recommends and what the government is going to put in place will give rise to an Army with a much more focused mission, with a much more enhanced capability."
Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said the shift was about giving the Army the "fire power and mobility it needs into the future to face whatever it needs to face".
The strategic review, led by former defence force chief Angus Houston and former defence minister Stephen Smith, warned long-range strike and other guided weapons were fundamental to Australia's defence.
It recommended a senior officer be appointed to lead the GWEO Enterprise.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
