Canberrans are urged not to call triple zero after seeing smoke from hazard fire burns this week.
A hazard or prescribed burn is a controlled fire created by firefighters. It is designed to burn off possible bushfire fuel, such as undergrowth.
Almost every day this week is expected to have a burn, with weather conditions considered ideal.
The environment directorate said the public may be able to see smoke and embers.
"Every effort is made to conduct burns in weather conditions that will minimise the impact of smoke, but temporary smoke cover is possible and may be visible across parts of Canberra," they said in a statement.
"Some minor smoke and glowing embers may be seen at these sites, which is normal for these types of operations. The public are asked not to call emergency triple zero unless they see any unattended fire."
There were hazard burns conducted in the ACT on Monday and Tuesday, with more scheduled for later in the week.
There was a prescribed burn at Bullen Range Nature Reserve on Monday, Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate said.
There were also two burns on Anzac Day along the Lower Catchment.
On Wednesday, a hazard burn will be conducted at Sherwood Forest.
The Lower Cotter Catchment will see another burn on Thursday.
The fires are conducted in order reduce fire fuel.
"The prescribed burns at Bullen Range Nature Reserve, the Lower Cotter Catchment and Sherwood Forest are to reduce the fire hazard in these areas," the environment directorate said.
"Experienced ACT Parks and Conservation fire managers will conduct and oversee the burning operation.
"A buffer zone will be created around the perimeter of each prescribed burn to manage each burn to its conclusion.
"Prescribed burns are an important part of the ACT's annual Bushfire Operations Plan to reduce the risk of bushfires and help keep Canberrans safe."
Years of heavy rainfall caused by La Nina have left fire authorities concerned Australia could experience widespread grassfires during the 2023-24 summer season.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
