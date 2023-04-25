The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT hazard burns and smoke this week, Canberrans warned not to call triple zero unless fire unattended

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated April 25 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans are urged not to call triple zero after seeing smoke from hazard fire burns this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.