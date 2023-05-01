The Canberra Times
The ANU's community kitchen garden is used by students and staff

By Susan Parsons
May 2 2023 - 12:00am
Arian McVeigh in the Thrive Kitchen Garden plot with eggplant and chillies. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
My neighbour Marian Sawer told me about a kitchen garden she had seen on the ANU campus not far from her office. In the March newsletter from Julie Armstrong, of ACT for Bees, it was noted that their pollinator friendly garden, a collaboration with ANU Thrive, was attracting blue-banded bees and honeybees, particularly to the pumpkins..

