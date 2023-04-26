Where was Humphries' satire during our great struggles?

I recall Humphries first coming to attention as an undergraduate in the 1950s when he entered a pair of boots filled with custard into an art competition, titled Pus in Boots. This appealed to our undergraduate sense of humour but I found his subsequent works mocking the simple folk of Moonee Ponds not so attractive. He came from a quite privileged background (people forget how much it was a privilege in the 1950s to go to university), but I, having grown up with the sorts of people he satirised, found he only ever derided their pretensions, never applauding their basic good-heartedness and decency.