Anzac Day is the reverential national day Australians need

Tuesday's Anzac Day AFL match at the MCG has convinced me that Anzac Day should replace January 26 as Australia's national day.
The reverential silence of the 95,000-strong crowd during the commemoration ceremony, and Collingwood captain Darcy Moore's considered post-game tribute to veterans and their families, showed that we now regard military service with the dignity it warrants. Not only does Anzac Day celebrate the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of Australian servicemen and servicewomen, it represents the best of the Australian character: resilience, positivity and mateship.
These traits are also embodied in the stories of those who built the country from the arrival of the First Fleet on January 26, 1778, but the current Australia Day is now too tainted by the treatment of First Australians since Arthur Phillip's arrival, and the foundations of the country built on convict resettlement, to be any longer considered a day worthy of national celebration.
April 25, 1915, on the other hand, was a seminal moment of Australian fortitude, which we now honour with appropriately solemn fanfare out of respect for all Australians who have served this country, whether in war or peace.
I watched the Anzac Day AFL clash as a neutral spectator, and while a close game is always a bonus, the most outstanding moment was at the end listening to Collingwood captain Darcy Moore's speech after the game.
Former coach Mick Malthouse rightly reflected years ago that it was important to always be humble in victory, and thus Darcy's words were not only that, but affirming of Essendon's performance, inclusive of all the fans at the MCG, and most of all, they rightly heralded the commemoration behind the round and the fact that remembering the fallen and those who are currently serving abroad was far more important than the final score.
Post-game addresses can often ramble, be emotionally lacklustre or unnecessarily tribal, so Moore's sentiments were a refreshing example of not only how sport can unify, but also how articulated words of thoughtfulness can elevate the occasion at hand and give honour where it is indeed due.
A new social standard has been set.
I wasn't born in Australia but have lived here for over 70 years. It is my home and I have no affinity for my birth home of England. I have been called a Pommie bastard more times than I can remember and as a kid felt that I didn't belong. I now don't feel that way having given my all to pay back to the country which has been so good to me and my kids and grandkids.
For all this, I have never felt that I had to fight for recognition that I am a human being, that I should be counted as such in a census, that I should be celebrated for being a pioneer in a land 50,000 years ago or even that I am a part of our community. And yet some do have that fight.
For me, the success of the Voice referendum is about giving those folks who are the true Australians, those who came before us; those who have been disempowered; those who are the intrinsic roots of Oz and give them the respect that they are due. It is about saying we respect that you were here first, we respect that you have a plethora of story and song lines, that you should be recognised internationally as being here first, and that we know that you were here long before the writers of our Constitution. We have said Sorry. Now we have to back it up with real action. The Voice is just that. A whisper from the downtrodden asking the question ... What about me?
I am glad to share in the promise of this great country, and the opportunities it offers my kids and their kids. I just wish that the First Nations folks I know had it as good as I have had. To those who are thinking of voting "no", I ask ... have you ever had to fight to be recognised, to be counted, to be celebrated? If the answer is yes, OK. If no, you have to vote "yes" to give to the First Nations folks the same as you have.
No, Ian Jannaway (Letters, April 26), the 1967 referendum did not "remove race from the constitution". Section 51 (xxvi), the "race" section remains, allowing the Commonwealth to make "special laws" for the people of any race. Previously "Aboriginal people in any state" had been explicitly excluded.
After 1967, the Commonwealth could, if it chose, also make specific laws for Aboriginal Australians, as it could for any group it defined as a "race".
Ian Jannaway (Letters, April 26) has it exactly wrong. The 1967 referendum removed the exclusion of Aboriginal people from the power the federal government already had to make laws that refer to race. It is disingenuous for "no" advocates to claim that the Voice proposal would introduce race into the constitution.
Race has always been referred to in the Australian constitution. The 1967 referendum enabled the federal government to make laws for the specific benefit of Aboriginal people, a power previously only available to the states.
I refer to reports of the Defence Review of Australia entering the missile age ("$4.1b pledge for long-range missiles", April 26, p3): unfortunately this statement is inaccurate.
Australia entered the missile age as part of the Anglo Australian Project located at the Woomera testing range in South Australia from approximately 1960-1970.
My late father then-major Colin Goyne was officer commanding the Army's Guided Missile Research Unit from around 1962-64. Indeed many missile based weapons were invented, proofed and introduced into service from Woomera such as the Malkara wire-guided system.
If only we had maintained our role in the development of missiles until today maybe we would not be scrambling to catch up but short-sighted political interests always dictate our defence strategy.
I am hoping that Ms Jacinta Price will find a way to believe that good stuff happening among First Nations people will not cease with a "yes" vote, nor will opportunities to do better evaporate. I was puzzled by her comments on Q&A. Jack Waterford (Forum, April 22) gave some clues about the pressures to become a symbol of negativity.
I smile when I recall my time as "Indigenous Tutor" in our Youth Justice System. A time of learning, laughter and sometimes tears. We did not give up on those kids. It was a security officer at the entrance who greeted me with, "I hear 'Nick' has read a book! He's telling everyone!" Tiny steps; he was 17. When it was his time to leave, he promised me he would read to his children. As a nation we cannot give up on any of our people.
Will my tree dahlias give me a sign and bloom before the first frost? Wishing and hoping, always.
Highest ever house prices, rents, and homelessness: Australia is facing a national housing crisis. Why do politicians focus overwhelmingly on supply solutions while ignoring the significant timeline issues? Site development and house construction takes years to achieve, supply chains have lengthened because of the pandemic and war in Ukraine, many tradespeople are occupied replacing houses lost in bushfires and floods, and tradespeople numbers are down because of the reduction in TAFE funding under Coalition governments.
Canada has dampened demand by banning foreign nationals from purchasing housing for three years. Britain has dampened demand by restricting negative gearing concessions to the one asset class; it's no longer possible to offset losses from property against tax payable on professional incomes. Why isn't our government attempting to dampen demand?
It's not productive to give tax concessions encouraging investors to negatively gear, say established housing, when it doesn't add one new dwelling to the national supply, it creates relatively few new construction jobs, it keeps a significant proportion of housing off the market thereby increasing competition and prices, and high rents make it difficult for people to save for a home.
It's commendable the Albanese government wants to keep election promises, but a national crisis requires bold action. A win/win policy would be to guarantee existing tax concessions for purchases made before January 1, 2024, but not permit concessions for any purchase after that date. People can't benefit from measures in education, health etc. if they aren't properly housed. Bite the bullet, Albo!
So it's happened. He's going. The best thing the Raiders can do now is to relegate him to the NSW Cup squad, as his continued presence in the NRL squad will be toxic. Or give him an early release, at least. Run rabbit, run rabbit, run, run. The sooner the better.
After more than 200 years, enough of the paternalistic approach to Indigenous Australians. It's time to stop treating them like children who should be seen and not heard. It's time to give them their voice.
Catherine Gilbert (Letters, April 26) delivers an ironic contradiction when she says, "There are women and there are men ... You cannot argue with chromosomes. They win in the end". They sure do, but not in the simplistic and often heartless way Catherine believes.
I'd rather vote "maybe" than "yes" or "no". To the "no" voters like Ian Jannaway (Letters, April 26 ) I ask: Have you heard of structural inequality?
I agree with Gay von Ess that territorians are being dudded (Letters, April 26). Referendum votes in the ACT and Northern Territory should count toward the totals for NSW and SA respectively, as they would have at federation.
Eric Hunter (Letters, Aprill 22) believes that the referendum has no similarity to a building contract. He is wrong, as in both cases, should things go astray the consequences would be equally disastrous, and with the Voice and its many diverse complications and rejection by many, it now appears as though that would be the most likely outcome.
Sonja Mycak's description of the actions of the Wagner PMC mercenaries ("Details expose genocidal intent", April 26, p23) brought back memories for me. The My Lai massacre on March 16, 1968, where between 347 and 504 unarmed civilian troops were murdered by US troops.
One of your correspondents (Letters, April 26) erroneously claims that the 1967 referendum "removed" race from the Constitution.
Can I encourage him to have another read of section 51(xxvi), commonly known as the race power?
I trust that someone who can make changes will read this message.
Recently I had a few overseas visitors. I wanted to take them to Telstra Tower, but it was closed. So, I took my guests to the Red Hill Lookout to give them a bird's eye view of Civic and the surroundings.
Guess what? The spot is being wrongly listed as a "lookout" to appear in the Google search. The place is overgrown with so many tall trees, you can only see the sky. That's not funny.
