Anzac Day is the reverential national day Australians need

For me, the success of the Voice referendum is about giving those folks who are the true Australians, those who came before us; those who have been disempowered; those who are the intrinsic roots of Oz and give them the respect that they are due. It is about saying we respect that you were here first, we respect that you have a plethora of story and song lines, that you should be recognised internationally as being here first, and that we know that you were here long before the writers of our Constitution. We have said Sorry. Now we have to back it up with real action. The Voice is just that. A whisper from the downtrodden asking the question ... What about me?

