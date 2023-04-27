The Canberra Times
Anzac Day is the reverential national day Australians need

By Letters to the Editor
April 28 2023 - 5:30am
Sub-lieutenant Jordon Bradshaw RAN plays the didgeridoo at the Anzac Day Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander commemoration ceremony. Picture by Karleen Minney
Tuesday's Anzac Day AFL match at the MCG has convinced me that Anzac Day should replace January 26 as Australia's national day.

