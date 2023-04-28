To honour, celebrate and remember beloved Barry Humphries, this columnist turned instinctively to the internet, using the magic availability of the internet's YouTube to watch (sometimes on an iPhone) many of his, Dame Edna's and Sir Les's, performances and interviews.
The internet even yielded, entire and free of charge and with only a minute of searching, the two shamefully awful and breathtakingly vulgar (but somehow ockerishly enchanting) Bazza McKenzie feature films.
These period comedies The Adventures of Barry McKenzie (1972) and Barry McKenzie Holds His Own (1974) star Barry Humphries and are substantially written by him.
This instinctive turning to the internet was literally instinctive, with no forethought whatsoever, like a dog instinctively scratching an itch. It coincided with the popping up (of course online, on the internet) of Merritt Tierce's confessional essay confessing "I am in a relationship with the internet".
"It is in my mind, and my mind is in it, and it causes feelings in my body," she confides in her highly readable and discomfort-making Slate piece, You Have a New Memory: What do we mean when we say the internet is reading our minds?
Ms Tierce, a US author and activist, personalises the internet as her mesmerising and all-powerful controlling partner-lover with psychic powers. She has a love-loathe/fear relationship with it.
Readers, do you own up to having a "relationship" with the internet? If you do, (perhaps blushing as you confess, for an intimate personal relationships with a global system of interconnected computer networks can seem unnatural and perverse) what kind of relationship do you and the internet have?
For my part, unthinkingly embracing and being possessively embraced by the internet (and trying in vain to recall that foreign country, the past, those Neanderthal times before the modern internet's invention in the 1990s) I find Ms Tierce's thinking-aloud about the internet very timely.
Sensitive and vulnerable, she dwells on the internet's strangeness, its beauty and its terror, the ways in which it beguiles, making itself essential to us.
Here are some glimpses of her struggles.
She says it is unusual now for anyone of her "younger generation" to ask people for anything before they ask the internet.
"You would ask someone directions, or what was going on somewhere, or where there might be food, only if a catastrophic event had occurred and you had to live in the now, alone in your body.
"I don't ask people first. I always ask the internet first, both because I am afraid of people and because asking one person, or three, is asking one person or three, and asking the internet is asking all the people who have ever lived plus the endless expansion and iteration of their ideas, thanks to metastatic artificial intelligence.
"The feeling of the internet has become such a feeling, a feeling of continuous vulnerability, and you can't turn it off, it never ends. The internet is there wherever I am, because it's in me now. I'm talking about the lingering psychic, psychological, and physiological connection that I can no longer shut off ..."
"It [the internet] is embedded in real life now, so real life also feels linked to the internet."
In her long-read essay Ms Tierce has room to say what it is about the internet that delights and especially what it is about it that haunts and horrifies her. But here in today's narrow little shoe-box of a column, and because on this sunny Tuesday morning I am enjoying a probably fleeting gladsome biorhythm as I write this, I only have room to mention a way in which the internet delights.
Ms Tierce's anthropomorphised internet is her (controlling) partner-lover but my internet seems (at least that's how I think of her this morning) my obliging fairy godmother. Let us call her Edna.
I am a lifelong lover of classical music and ballet and opera and love the way in which the godsend of the internet's YouTube culturally enriches my life. I only have to politely request it and in a minute, internet-embodying Edna/YouTube, this fairy godmother granting my every cultural wish, transports me from my couch in the cultural desert of suburban Canberra and ensconces me in the best seats for performances of my choice at London's Globe, at Moscow's Bolshoi and at New York's Met.
Rapture! Or as an enraptured Bazza McKenzie often rejoices in the cartoon adventures so virtuosically written by the immortal Barry Humphries (and wittily illustrated by Nicholas Garland), Whacko the diddle-oh!
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
