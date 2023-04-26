The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Romeo Cowley deserves a spot on Gardening Australia after growing a huge potato

By Megan Doherty
Updated April 26 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Move over Costa - there's a new gardener in town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.