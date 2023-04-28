The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Review

Polite Society review: Film's quirkiness could make it a cult favourite

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated May 3 2023 - 8:13am, first published April 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Polite Society. Rated M, 103 minutes. 3 stars

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.