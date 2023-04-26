The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders stand by Jack Wighton despite move to South Sydney Rabbitohs

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 26 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 11:00am
Jack Wighton will start for the Raiders this weekend. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Canberra supremos say the notion the Raiders can't win a premiership or sign elite players is "overblown" as they prepare to guard against rival clubs lacing offers with invisible third-party deals.

