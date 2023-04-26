The Canberra Raiders will back Jack Wighton to fuel their own finals campaign despite a looming move to South Sydney supposedly designed to give him a better chance at premiership glory.
Wighton has spurned multi-million dollar offers from the Raiders and Dolphins to link with the Rabbitohs from 2024, sacrificing a ballpark figure of $1 million over four years to chase a title with close friend Latrell Mitchell.
The 30-year-old's name will stay in the headlines for a few days yet - because he has been named at five-eighth to face Wayne Bennett's Dolphins in Wagga Wagga on Saturday afternoon.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will back Wighton to brush aside the intrigue surrounding his future to bolster Canberra's own campaign in his final season in the capital.
Jordan Rapana returns from the head cut he suffered against Brisbane, slotting in on the wing for Nick Cotric after he was ruled out with an aggravated hamstring injury. Fullback Xavier Savage joins the extended reserves.
The Raiders are still in finals contention this year, sitting two points outside the top eight after eight rounds after reigniting their season with back-to-back wins.
Yet the dialogue in some quarters surrounding Wighton's place in the team could change if the Raiders slide down the ladder, with Brad Schneider the man most likely to partner Jamal Fogarty in Canberra's halves next year should the club look to promote from within.
Schneider and Matt Frawley are both off contract at the end of the season and the playmaking stocks on the open market are thin.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
