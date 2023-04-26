The Canberra Times
Anti-social driving crackdown arrests 16yo unlicenced Tuggeranong boy

Updated April 26 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in relation to incidents of burnouts, hoon driving and anti-social driving behaviour.

