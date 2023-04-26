Anti-social driving crackdown arrests 16yo unlicenced Tuggeranong boy

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in relation to incidents of burnouts, hoon driving and anti-social driving behaviour.
At around 12.40pm on Saturday April 22, the 16-year-old Tuggeranong boy was spoken to by police after they discovered a gathering of vehicles at the intersection of Tidbinbilla Road and Point Hutt Road. They discovered shredded tyres, melted rubber and a strong smell of burnt rubber at the scene.
The boy fled the scene in another vehicle, but subsequently presented himself to Tuggeranong Police Station on Sunday April 23, where he was arrested.
He will face seven charged at the ACT Children's Court, including escape from lawful custody and improper use of a motor vehicle.
He is also charged with driving having never held a licence, driving an unregistered vehicle, and using plates calculated to deceive.
ACT Policing discovered numerous incidents of anti-social driving as part of a blitz conducted this month, with the majority of instances occurring in rural areas of the ACT.
Officer in charge of Tuggeranong Police Station Detective Acting Inspector Elizabeth Swain said one of these events will likely end in tragedy in just a matter of time.
"Police simply will not tolerate this kind of anti-social behaviour on our roads, wherever that may be, and neither should the ACT community," she said.
"I would like to remind drivers that police actively target burnout and anti-social driving 'black-spots', and if you are looking to fill an evening with this kind of 'entertainment' police will catch you."
ACT Policing is reminding drivers that it is illegal and highly dangerous to drive this way, and urging members of the public to come forward with information about these activities when they occur.
They ask the public to call 131 444 or report it to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
