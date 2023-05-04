May 8: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event with the National Film and Sound Archive, Australian stage and screen actor Heather Mitchell will be in conversation with Bronwyn Parry on Mitchell's memoir, Everything and Nothing. This will be followed a screening of Palm Beach, in which she acted. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, McCoy Circuit, Acton. Cost $12. Bookings: nfsa.gov.au.