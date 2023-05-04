The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from May 6, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
May 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Catch Heather Mitchell at the National Film and Sound Archive on Monday. Picture supplied
Events

May 7: Susan Johnson, author of Aphrodite's Breath, a story of love and finding home, will be in conversation with Kathryn Favelle at Muse at 3pm. See: musecanberra.com.au.

