The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Inflation moderating but we could still see more RBA interest rate hikes

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated April 26 2023 - 7:51pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The biggest surge in the cost of services in two decades and a record spike in gas prices has markets on edge for a possible rate hike, possibly as soon as next Tuesday, despite a slowdown in the annual pace of inflation in the first three months of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.