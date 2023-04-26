The start of April is usually synonymous with Canberrans shivering under blankets trying to avoid turning their heaters on before Anzac Day, but this year has been a little bit different.
Instead, a high of 21.7 degrees was recorded at the airport on Tuesday April 25, and Canberra experienced an uncharacteristically cold morning reaching a low of just three degrees.
This followed four days in a row reaching a high of 21 degrees in the nation's capital.
The temperatures surpass both the average maximum and minimums for the month of April. The mean maximum temperature sits at 20 degrees exactly, with a mean minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees, according to data from the Bureau of Meteorology.
The warmer weather and bright, blue skies have been a welcome change, but it's looking like the joy of not needing to resist turning the heaters on may be relatively short-lived.
Make the most of Friday's forecast 22 degrees, as the weekend is expected to be a wet one. There is a 50 per cent chance of at least three millimetres of rain on Friday.
Saturday's forecast seems to be making up for the lack of rain in the past few weeks, with a 95 per cent chance of a maximum of 20 millimetres of rain on the day. The maximum is expected to be 17 degrees.
The week's end is not expected to be much better, with an 80 per cent chance of a maximum of 15 millimetres expected. It will be a colder day, too, with a maximum of 15 degrees forecast.
Showers will likely continue as we enter the new month of May, with a 40 per cent chance of just one millimetre of rain welcoming the new week.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
