The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

GP and pharmacies must work together amid health reforms for the sake of patients

By The Canberra Times
April 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pharmacy Guild ACT branch president Simon Blacker. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Pharmacy Guild ACT branch president Simon Blacker. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Depending on the perspective, the federal government's plans to double the amount of medicine some people can have dispensed at a pharmacy at once is either "unsustainable" or a "win for patients".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.