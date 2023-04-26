Depending on the perspective, the federal government's plans to double the amount of medicine some people can have dispensed at a pharmacy at once is either "unsustainable" or a "win for patients".
There is no doubt this will be welcomed for patients with chronic conditions, such as heart disease, who will now have their script refills for medications increased from 30 days to 60 days.
It will be especially welcomed during the cost of living crisis, with the government saying this will save about $180 on average a year for more than six million Australians.
But pharmacists have warned the decision will simply exacerbate medicine shortages.
Pharmacy Guild of Australia ACT branch president Simon Blacker argued the change to provide a greater supply of medicines at any one time will create further challenges for the supply chain.
But the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has argued there is no evidence of a shortage of medicine and told people to "beware of scare campaigns".
The college also said some pharmacy owners were concerned of losing retail sale.
Any announcements from the federal or state and territory governments within the pharmacy space only seem to widen the divide between the two sectors.
Another example of this was last month when the ACT government announced new rules to give pharmacists a greater role in treating patients.
This included allowing pharmacies to administer more vaccines, including for hepatitis, and to treat women with urinary tract infections. This was trumpeted by the Pharmacy Guild with Mr Blacker saying it will ease pressure on the health system.
Doctors had a different view.
"This is a very politically-driven reform which is totally uninformed by doctors," the RACGP said.
READ MORE:
While the fight may largely be playing out between the peak bodies of each profession, and not reflect the on-the-ground relationship between pharmacists and doctors, it is still a concern there are such starkly different views. The health system works best when its parts are working together.
Australia's health system is in a dire state and primary health care reforms need to focus on bringing the system - at state and federal levels - together.
But reforms also need to desperately address cost pressures on the public. The government acting to decrease the costs for patients is welcome.
In Canberra, accessing health care is expensive and long waits seem to be a standard we accept.
Survey after survey continually shows the nation's capital has the country's lowest number of GPs who accept bulk billing. Those clinics that do accept bulk billing have long waits. For those who are not prepared or simply cannot wait they are faced with an average out-of-pocket cost of nearly $50.
If this move from the federal government is going to free up more general practitioner appointments then that is a good thing.
It is also a good thing if people, particularly those with chronic conditions, are able to save some money.
Healthcare providers, whether that be pharmacies or GPs, will always be worried about their budget bottom lines but its patients that need to come first.
The entire system needs to work better at coming together to focus on and push for reforms that will make the most difference for patients. Their lives depend on it.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.