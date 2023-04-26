Yarralumla craft market on Saturday

Winter is coming and it's time to get cosy with some crafting.
The Yarralumla CRAFT DESTASH Market is on Saturday from 10am to 1pm at the Yarralumla Uniting Church Centre in Denman Street, Yarralumla.
Entry is by gold coin.
The market is a trash and treasure market specialising in craft materials - fabric, wool, papercraft, buttons, embellishments, ribbons, craft magazines, stamps and much more.
It's a great opportunity if you are looking to buy craft materials.
