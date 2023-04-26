Canberra Potters' emerging makers market is this weekend

The Canberra Potters Emerging Makers Market is on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
It's all happening at the Watson Arts Centre at 1 Aspinall Street, Watson. Parking is free. Entry is by gold coin donation.
The curated artisan retail event, established by Canberra Potters, celebrates some of the region's finest emerging potters and ceramic artists.
Meet and buy directly from a wide range of makers - many of whom have never before sold to the public.
Items for sale include tableware, planter pots, sculptures, jewellery, vases and more.
Discover the vibrant Watson Arts Centre and Canberra Potters and enjoy coffee and poffertjes from Sylvie and Bruno in the beautiful courtyard garden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.