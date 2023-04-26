Times Past: April 27, 1990

On this day in 1990, The Canberra Times reported on the approval for the first aquarium in Canberra but not without some debate in the government.
The National Aquarium had been given the green light by the ACT Alliance Government after months of controversy and delay.
The aquarium's principal developer, Geoff Da Deppo, who sat through debate on the aquarium in the Legislative Assembly, said afterwards that unnecessary delays caused by "unfounded, mischievous, uninformed statements" by a number of people had cost him between $800,000 and $900,000.
He said the controversy surrounding the issue had "highlighted the fact that people in powerful positions who are intent on knocking everything and want to raise their own public profiles..."
The Leader of the Opposition, Rosemary Follett, said the Alliance Government and the Attorney General, Bernard Collaery, in particular, owed Mr Da Deppo and Labor MLA Paul Whalan "a full and proper apology".
She said Mr Collaery had made "disgraceful innuendos" about alleged corruption.
Ms Follett was speaking during debate on the environmental report on the National Aquarium, which was presented by the Standing Committee on Conservation, Heritage and Environment in November.
Mr Da Deppo said the aquarium would be completed in two to three weeks and would be opened in late May.
"I feel sorry for the many people in the government and the administration who are trying to help an active economy in the ACT and are always confronted by a vocal obstructionist minority," he said.
The aquarium would go on to be opened at the end of May in 1990, boasting world-leading fish tanks and technology.
