When Labor introduced war crimes legislation to cover WWII, I was in a group of three tasked with trying to thrash out a view from then-opposition senators. One Senator of Jewish faith understandably thought that the terrible war criminals should never have a night when they didn't wonder if that fateful knock would come to the door. The other had been in a Changi prison camp. He surprised me with the view that we only had the future in front of us and we should spend it making a better world rather than seeking retribution. He was right. It is a good commitment to make on Anzac Day.