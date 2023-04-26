Now that it has passed it is not a bad thing to reflect on Anzac Day away from the emotion and the pomp and ceremony. Up front, let me admit I am a complete soft touch when it comes to these things.
As a kid, if I was at my grandparents' on Anzac Day, I never really understood why granny would be watching the parade on black-and-white telly with tears streaming down her face.
One of the photos of my grandfather that I remember most affectionately is him at an Anzac Day service in the city in his pyjamas, slippers and dressing gown. He had cancer and was on the way to the pearly gates.
Against advice he got up, and drove himself into the ceremony.
Only 12 years after the war ended, memories of lost ones were still raw. Irrelevant as it may be I sometimes wonder if my father would have died so young, just 10 years after returning, if he in fact hadn't been to war.
Years later we sat glued to the TV as they called out the dates of birth which meant you were conscripted to go to Vietnam.
My mother had remarried but sadly he also died leaving her three daughters and one son. My brother's date wasn't called. She was relieved my brother wouldn't be at risk.
Under the Hawke government, there was a welcome home parade for Vietnam vets in Sydney. Those who were conscripted were the same age as some of the parliamentary colleagues I was standing with but they looked 10 or more years older than my colleagues who hadn't been to war.
War does that. It kills some and changes others. Families lucky enough to welcome home a loved one may not come to realise he is a different person. And they all live with that. For years.
Like many servicemen, my father didn't speak of his experiences or collect his service medals. I did that in the '80s.
Around Anzac Day, there is rightly a groundswell of admiration and respect for our servicemen and women.
Sadly, it doesn't stay long enough for us to collectively, whatever your politics, demand that our returned service personnel get a more efficient and hopefully caring handling of their claims.
Thousands of Australians go to Gallipoli each year. Ashley Ekins, a former historian at the Australian War Memorial and author of books on military history, says that quite recently there were almost more, if not as many, Australians there than the number that landed on the first day at Gallipoli.
Historians can tell us a lot. For example, for all the fuss we make at Gallipoli, how many people realise that the sites are protected so that they can be visited and respects paid only because of a somewhat peripheral clause in the Treaty of Lausanne?
Many generations have and will continue to have that opportunity. It is a fair bet that neither the politicians or bureaucrats who thought ahead and wrangled the deal will ever get the credit.
The Muslims from the Indian army, who fought at Gallipoli don't get much of a mention either. They were very valued contributors. After 9/11 their families must have felt so many in the West were ignorant and cruel.
Of course the 9/11 attacks made people suspicious. Blame the perpetrators of the attacks for casting that suspicion on their fellows.
But these men were our brothers in arms, ready to die alongside our servicemen. It should teach us to treat each others as individuals rather than tossing people into sloppy general categories.
Also little known are the spectacular achievements of another Muslim who was a WWII hero. Noor Inayat Khan, or Nora Baker.
Her family moved from France to Cornwall in WWI. She was a pacifist and signed up as a radio operator.
Being fluent in French and knowing the country, she was sent to France. She was betrayed, captured, escaped, recaptured, tortured and executed at Dachau.
Rightly, the George Cross was posthumously awarded and her house now has a special blue plaque commemorating her achievements.
Sometimes I think we're just a bit too ocker and Anglo in our commemorations. Ataturk may not have written the famous words:
"Those heroes that shed their blood and lost their lives ...
"You are now lying in the soil of a friendly country. Therefore, rest in peace. There is no difference between the Johnnies and the Mehmets to us where they lie side by side in this country of ours.
"You, the mothers, who sent their sons from far away countries, wipe away your tears.
"Your sons are now lying in our bosom and are in peace. After having lost their lives on this land they have become our sons as well."
But who cares. The sentiment is what's important. We all have to, in different ways, move on from terrible experiences. War kills friend and foe. All we can do is work together to make a better future.
When Labor introduced war crimes legislation to cover WWII, I was in a group of three tasked with trying to thrash out a view from then-opposition senators. One Senator of Jewish faith understandably thought that the terrible war criminals should never have a night when they didn't wonder if that fateful knock would come to the door. The other had been in a Changi prison camp. He surprised me with the view that we only had the future in front of us and we should spend it making a better world rather than seeking retribution. He was right. It is a good commitment to make on Anzac Day.
Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.
