Financial freedom during retirement isn't always a given for Australian retirees.
That's especially true for those who are looking to retire in their own home or downsize.
Moving is costly, stressful and often means the retiree leaves the community they're part of and love.
If you want to remain in your own home for retirement you aren't alone.
Research by RMIT University has shown that more than 90 per cent of Australian homeowners wish to live in their own homes as they live out their retirement.
However, approximately 29 per cent say they will not be able to afford the changes required to make their home safe for them as they age.
So what is needed to make your home age friendly?
Future-proof your home
First, think about your entryway, are there steps and if so how high are they? Will you be able to navigate these easily as your mobility decreases?
What about your bathroom? Do you need handrails in the shower or next to the toilet? Do you have a shower-over-bath that you need to step into?
Is your kitchen easy to access?
What about the flooring inside? Is it free from trip hazards or unnecessary steps?
Think about the same surfaces outside. Are pavers and concrete areas free from any uneven or cracked areas?
Repairs and improvements can add up to tens of thousands of dollars.
Rather than drawing on savings or taking a personal loan, a reverse mortgage can bridge the gap to not only fund repairs or improvements but also offer a cash reserve (like a line of credit) to ease cost of living pressures.
The financial side
A Heartland Reverse Mortgage can release equity from your home without having to sell.
Currently more than 50 percent of Heartland customers take out a reverse mortgage for home improvements.
These improvements vary greatly and include both repairs and additions to assist with ageing in place.
Some examples include:
Another option for retirement is downsizing. Having general repairs completed before putting your home on the market may help increase its value.
A reverse mortgage could also be used to purchase your new home.
How it works
A Heartland Reverse Mortgage gives you access to your home's equity through a loan which does not require regular repayments. The loan including interest is only due to be repaid when you cease to reside in your home. Usually this is when the property is sold, you move into long-term care or pass away.
You continue to own and live in your home and use the funds for almost anything which helps you live a comfortable retirement.
This includes home improvements or repairs, holidays or general cost-of-living expenses.
A reverse mortgage can even help you support your children or grandchildren, consolidate debt to improve cash flow or repair or replace your car.
To find out more about reverse mortgages, and how they could help you fund home improvements contact Heartland Reverse Mortgages.
Heartland has helped more than 25,000 Australian seniors release more than $1.8 billion of equity from their homes to live a more comfortable retirement with their reverse mortgage. Request your free no-obligation Reverse Mortgage Guide here, phone 1300 889 338 or email us at reversemortgages@heartlandfinance.com.au
Every situation is different - this information has been prepared without taking into account your needs, objectives, or financial situation. If you are considering a reverse mortgage, we encourage you to understand how it may affect your personal circumstances - talk to friends and family, speak to professionals, and use the resources and tools Heartland has available.
