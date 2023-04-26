The Canberra Times
Jack Ford set to face ACT Supreme Court trial over alleged attempt to rob Belconnen Hungry Jack's

By Blake Foden
Updated April 27 2023 - 9:11am, first published 5:30am
A student is set to stand trial over an incident in which he allegedly tried to rob a fast food outlet while armed with a butcher's cleaver, prompting fearful staff and customers to flee.

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

