Three hundred people lined up in Garema Place in Wednesday's stunning autumn sunshine to grab almost 1000 free plants.
The plant giveaway is held regularly by the City Renewal Authority, with the lucky 300 each taking home three plants.
The plant giveaway is part of the renewal of the city's public garden pots and beds, as they are refreshed with new blooms and bulbs.
Among those who grabbed three was Ahsan Muhammed, 27, who works nearby at David Jones and is also a student.
"My wife has come before and she loves it," he said.
"I think it's great. The plants look pretty good in the garden."
Sarah and Marjorie Falusi are "return customers", attending the giveaways previously and making sure to arrive about half an hour before the plants were distributed.
"It's good fun and you end up talking to people in the line," Sarah said.
The plants they have received before ended up thriving in her own garden in Cook after surviving in the city.
"You get to see the plants growing in all kinds of conditions and they're free," she said.
"I think that little bit of goodwill goes a long way."
The plant giveaways are held at different locations in the city centre, Garema Place chosen this time to help promote the City Renewal Authority's proposed Garema Place upgrade.
An information pop-up advertised plans to make Garema Place more spacious, green and modern. The proposed changes include:
More details and the chance to comment can be accessed here.
The YourSay consultation closes on May 14.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.