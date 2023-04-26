The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Free plants attract hundreds of green thumbs

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ahsan Muhammed, of Googong, at the City Renewal Authority's plant giveaway in Garema Place on Wednesday. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Ahsan Muhammed, of Googong, at the City Renewal Authority's plant giveaway in Garema Place on Wednesday. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Three hundred people lined up in Garema Place in Wednesday's stunning autumn sunshine to grab almost 1000 free plants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.