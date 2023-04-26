I hate reality TV shows.
There, I said it.
I just don't care about Farmers Who Want A Bachelorette who becomes a Bridezilla before being Married at First Sight by a Celebrity Apprentice in the Block on Love Island watched by Big Brother while proclaiming to their Idol that they're a Survivor whose Kitchen Rules.
Yes, I know such shows have long been and still are insanely popular, which only makes me weep for the collective taste and good sense of people and fear for the future.
And yes, I've seen and heard enough to have an opinion.
You don't need to eat a whole apple to know that it's rotten.
That sounds snobbish, but seriously: how do, say, confected romances or badly disguised bosses spying on their employees or people confined to one location in the hope that hanky-panky and harangues will happen contribute anything worthwhile to civilisation?
If people want to watch heavily manipulated histrionics with mostly foregone conclusions, that's their privilege.
If I want to see a bunch of snide, self-absorbed buffoons with personality disorders prattling on endlessly about nothing, I don't need to turn on my TV: I can just turn around in my office chair and be subjected to something that's all too real and even less avoidable (colleagues, that's a joke).
Even shows ostensibly based on displaying talents like singing and cooking are so hyped-up and gimmicky that it's hard to take them very seriously. Nothing against the talented performers and chefs and others who've used them as springboards to go on to greater things, but watching the journey is seldom worth the effort and all the accompanying guff and long-drawn-out "suspense".
Producers and programmers love reality shows because they're relatively cheap compared to dramas or comedies, can be spun off and imitated, and with the right gimmicks they get people watching as well as talking and commenting about them through various media and technology and maybe even in person (quaint notion though the latter might seem). And they might get some product placement deals to lower the costs.
With some shows the premise is nothing remotely resembling real - people don't turn up to blind dates in prosthetics (Sexy Beast), for example (heavy makeup, maybe, but still looking human).
I suppose for some people most reality shows are like professional wrestling: they know the thing is fake but they enjoy the theatre of it.
Fair enough. If people want to watch agonisingly drawn out, heavily manipulated histrionics with foregone conclusions, that's their privilege.
And while pro wrestling might not be a real sport, it can still be dangerous.
Being a reality "star" also comes with its perils. Some people find they can't cope with the attention and scrutiny, either while it's happening or when it dissipates, or both.
I'm sure the makers do as much due diligence as they can in selecting participants while also cocking an eye to things like variety, personality, novelty and the potential for conflict and storylines.
But people can still be hurt by their participation, especially in this digital age where attackers feel little or no accountability online.
Personally, I'm more interested in peeking behind the curtain and finding out just how these "reality" shows are manufactured: there are plenty of stories about shows and interviews with former participants that reveal such secrets.
No doubt this idea will be taken up by a TV show producer (assuming it hasn't already - there are so many shows it is hard to keep up with what's happening).
So goodbye, reality TV. I'll stick to documentaries (which have their own issues).
I'd like to say "It's been real" but it really hasn't.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
