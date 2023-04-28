The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Recalling Barry Humphries, Dame Edna and dangling modifiers

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
My 1989 writing assignment on Barry Humpries. Yes, I need to declutter. Picture by Karleen Minney
My 1989 writing assignment on Barry Humpries. Yes, I need to declutter. Picture by Karleen Minney

When comedian Barry Humphries sadly passed away on April 22, my thoughts ran to Dame Edna, Sir Les - and dangling modifiers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.